StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMCF opened at $6.31 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

