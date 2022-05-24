Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

