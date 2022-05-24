StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.32. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

