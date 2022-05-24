Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Trecora Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Trecora Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

