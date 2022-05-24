Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TREC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
