StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.15.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -549.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.