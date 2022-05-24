StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $146.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

