StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $146.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.