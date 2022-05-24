Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.40.
In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,445 shares of company stock worth $111,791 in the last 90 days. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.