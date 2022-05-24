Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,445 shares of company stock worth $111,791 in the last 90 days. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

