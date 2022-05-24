RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.
In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 128,898 shares of company stock valued at $112,516 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
