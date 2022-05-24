RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 128,898 shares of company stock valued at $112,516 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

