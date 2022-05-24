Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

