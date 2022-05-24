StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.