StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
