Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
