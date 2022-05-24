StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of EVOK opened at $2.72 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
