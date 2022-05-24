Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.
Fuwei Films Company Profile (Get Rating)
