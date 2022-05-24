First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

