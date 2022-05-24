Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.51 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

