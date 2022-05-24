First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

