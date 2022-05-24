StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.80 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.