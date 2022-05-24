Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fanhua stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

