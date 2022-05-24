Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
GNCA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.