Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

GNCA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.