Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLMD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GLMD stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.