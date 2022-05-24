Head to Head Survey: TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) versus Its Competitors

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TAAT Global Alternatives to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,195.48% -238.15% -175.07% TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors -100.22% -69.42% -23.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $2.04 million -$26.53 million -3.07 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors $141.20 million $118.85 million 4.48

TAAT Global Alternatives’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TAAT Global Alternatives and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors 274 1008 876 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.64%. Given TAAT Global Alternatives’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAAT Global Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

TAAT Global Alternatives competitors beat TAAT Global Alternatives on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About TAAT Global Alternatives (Get Rating)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

