Critical Survey: LegalZoom.com (LZ) versus Its Rivals

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LegalZoom.com to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LegalZoom.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LegalZoom.com Competitors 777 3344 5039 106 2.48

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 138.64%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 72.92%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million -$108.66 million -14.29 LegalZoom.com Competitors $895.99 million -$10.28 million 2.87

LegalZoom.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LegalZoom.com Competitors -37.87% -1,419.98% -5.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LegalZoom.com rivals beat LegalZoom.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

