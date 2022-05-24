Reviewing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EverQuote and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 2 5 0 2.50 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 127.48%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 211.57%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.02% -24.04% -14.20% Taboola.com -3.19% -5.99% -3.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.68 -$19.43 million ($0.73) -12.90 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.57 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -2.56

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taboola.com beats EverQuote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

