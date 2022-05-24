Contrasting BurgerFi International (BFI) & Its Competitors

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BurgerFi International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BurgerFi International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International Competitors 882 4668 5435 216 2.45

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.08%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 53.00%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s rivals have a beta of -7.11, meaning that their average share price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.42 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 14.56

BurgerFi International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% BurgerFi International Competitors 3.08% -54.99% 2.19%

Summary

BurgerFi International rivals beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

