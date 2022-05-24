Financial Contrast: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 36.91% 42.80% 21.69%

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3493.73, indicating that its stock price is 349,473% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nostrum Oil & Gas and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 1.25 -$327.42 million ($6.98) -0.67 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.94 $81.84 million $1.41 4.64

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

