Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $640.83

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.83 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 645.40 ($8.12). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 645.40 ($8.12), with a volume of 1,698,162 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 750 ($9.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.69) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.26) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.83 ($9.70).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 620.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 640.69. The stock has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.56%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($54,521.93). Also, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,052.90).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

