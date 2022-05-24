Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISDR opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

