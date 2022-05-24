StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

