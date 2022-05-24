StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
