Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.04

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.04 and traded as high as C$64.30. Fortis shares last traded at C$64.28, with a volume of 1,975,126 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.81.
The stock has a market cap of C$30.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.04.
Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
