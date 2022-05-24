Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
ITCB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
