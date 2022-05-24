Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ITCB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

