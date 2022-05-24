Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.60

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.60 and traded as high as C$39.42. Northland Power shares last traded at C$39.39, with a volume of 557,294 shares changing hands.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.60. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

