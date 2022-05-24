Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TEDU opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $18.90.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
