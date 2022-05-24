Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.