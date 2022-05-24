MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.80

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.80 and traded as high as C$17.80. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.68, with a volume of 37,823 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.74.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

