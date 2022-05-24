Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.73. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 4,930 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.02.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
