Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.49. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 11,923 shares.

WTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 26.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

