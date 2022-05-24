RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.63

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $10.75. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 4,675 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

