LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
