LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.