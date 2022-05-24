Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $17.72 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

