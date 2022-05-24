Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.11.

NYSE:SMG opened at $90.20 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

