StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.29 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

