Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 million, a PE ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

