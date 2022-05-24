Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

