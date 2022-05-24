McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.53.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

