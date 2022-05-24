MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $878.24 million, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12,904.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,377,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,427 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $7,871,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

