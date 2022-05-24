StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

