First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.72. Approximately 199,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 89,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.