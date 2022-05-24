Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.
Delek US stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,095 shares of company stock worth $2,253,441. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 140.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.3% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 129,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.