Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.

Delek US stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,095 shares of company stock worth $2,253,441. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 140.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.3% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 129,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

