StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.