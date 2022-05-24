StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.
Shares of Graham stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.54.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
