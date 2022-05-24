Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.27.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.