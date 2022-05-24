Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

